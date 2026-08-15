How Russia is Trying to 'Outlast' the West

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, it has been globally isolated by international sanctions, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has had his travel severely curtailed by an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. Yet, Russia expert Hannah Notte argues that Moscow has maximized — and had some success in — its global outreach, particularly in the non-Western world. In her new book, We Shall Outlast Them: Putin’s Global Campaign to Defeat the West, Notte reports on how Russia refocused its state machinery after 2022 on one goal: how to outlast the West. Traveling to places such as South Africa, Turkey, and Georgia, Notte chronicles the untold stories of those waging Russia’s battles–and of everyday people swept up in Putin’s agenda.

Hanna Notte is the director of the Eurasia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies. She has written about Russian foreign policy in The New York Times, the Financial Times, and Foreign Affairs, among others. She lives in Berlin. Watch the video above, download it as a podcast, or read the transcript.

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