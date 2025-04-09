Discussing world chaos with Claire Berlinski

Dear Readers,

I am sorry about the technical errors that plagued the live discussion and it resulted me in sending yet another erroneous email. I feel like Homer Simpson here:

Tech problems aside, I had a lovely conversation with Claire Berlinski, who writes The Cosmopolitan Globalist Substack from Paris. We began the discussion with Trump’s self-defeating tariffs, then moved to discussing French far-right politician Marine Le Pen’s conviction, and ended talking about Ukraine. We’re both Americans, but we live in Europe, and the discussion centered around questions like: has any country lost so much credibility in such a short amount of time? Will the U.S. ever be taken seriously again? Watch the video or listen to the audio to hear the discussion.

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