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June 2026

Putin Has a Problem in Crimea
The crown jewel of Russia's war against Ukraine has become its weakness
  Luke Johnson
The Trump-Meloni Feud is More Than About Who 'Begged' For a Photo
A discussion with Brussels-based journalist Dave Keating about the Italian Prime Minister's surprising break with Trump
  Luke Johnson and Dave Keating
30:55
Iran is Humiliating Trump and Vance in Negotiations
The U.S. administration seems in a hurry to make a deal, while Iran is dragging out talks.
  Luke Johnson
How Trump is Using the 2020 Election Playbook to Sell the Iran Agreement
A conversation with journalist Frida Ghitis about how the U.S. president is again claiming a great victory when he lost
  Luke Johnson and Frida Ghitis
36:01
Does Trump Actually Have a Deal with Iran?
A video update to yesterday's post
  Luke Johnson
11:22
Trump Wanted Iran's 'UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.' He's About to Settle for Much Less.
The emerging MOU offers little more than a cessation of hostilities for a war that has achieved none of its goals
  Luke Johnson
The Dispensable Nation
Trump is quickly losing control over events in the Middle East.
  Luke Johnson
Can We Have Democracy With Screens?
Watch now | A conversation with "Screen People" author Megan Garber, who writes how smartphones have turned us into passive consumers of politics
  Luke Johnson
26:32

May 2026

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