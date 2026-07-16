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Ukraine Descends Into Political Turmoil After Defense Minister's Dismissal
A report from a protest in Kyiv
11 hrs ago
•
Luke Johnson
18
2
4
FIFA and NATO Are Appeasing Trump. That's Not Their Mission.
International organizations are focused on flattery, while the rest of the world sees through it.
Jul 6
•
Luke Johnson
2
1
June 2026
Putin Has a Problem in Crimea
The crown jewel of Russia's war against Ukraine has become its weakness
Jun 30
•
Luke Johnson
5
1
The Trump-Meloni Feud is More Than About Who 'Begged' For a Photo
A discussion with Brussels-based journalist Dave Keating about the Italian Prime Minister's surprising break with Trump
Jun 25
•
Luke Johnson
and
Dave Keating
2
1
30:55
Iran is Humiliating Trump and Vance in Negotiations
The U.S. administration seems in a hurry to make a deal, while Iran is dragging out talks.
Jun 24
•
Luke Johnson
1
2
2
How Trump is Using the 2020 Election Playbook to Sell the Iran Agreement
A conversation with journalist Frida Ghitis about how the U.S. president is again claiming a great victory when he lost
Jun 19
•
Luke Johnson
and
Frida Ghitis
7
1
36:01
Does Trump Actually Have a Deal with Iran?
A video update to yesterday's post
Jun 15
•
Luke Johnson
2
1
2
11:22
Trump Wanted Iran's 'UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.' He's About to Settle for Much Less.
The emerging MOU offers little more than a cessation of hostilities for a war that has achieved none of its goals
Jun 14
•
Luke Johnson
1
1
2
The Dispensable Nation
Trump is quickly losing control over events in the Middle East.
Jun 8
•
Luke Johnson
1
2
2
Can We Have Democracy With Screens?
Watch now | A conversation with "Screen People" author Megan Garber, who writes how smartphones have turned us into passive consumers of politics
Jun 4
•
Luke Johnson
1
1
26:32
May 2026
Trump's 'Peace is at Hand' Moment
Why a 'largely negotiated' deal is on the ropes
May 28
•
Luke Johnson
1
1
2
Trump's Corruption is Different This Time. Will Americans Care?
The U.S. president is proposing to use taxpayer money to reward allies as the economic picture darkens
May 20
•
Luke Johnson
3
1
2
© 2026 Luke Johnson
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