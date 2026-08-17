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Letitia Upton
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thank you for writing about this...I had not "connected the dots" between Trump's announcement and the increasing level of military support that North Korea is giving Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine...30- 50K troop is a lot ..it gives one an idea of how oppressed N Koreans are that they are being sent to die in Ukraine...

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