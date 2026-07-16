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Letitia Upton's avatar
Letitia Upton
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so good you are there...to give us on site reporting. ; why did Zelensky dismiss him?....did he have to choose between him and the soviet style general you mentioned....I don't understand what is against doing as much with drones as possible...

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